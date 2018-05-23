FLORENCE, Ariz. - Evie Clair’s voice and raw emotion won many hearts while she was competing on America’s Got Talent.

The teen from Florence also caught the eye of a random stranger in West Virginia. But he wasn’t like other viewers. In his mind, he knew her.

“He told his psychologist that he was going to eventually abduct me and take me with him,” Evie said.

He started driving from West Virginia. Meanwhile, his psychologist called authorities in Arizona to tell them the man’s plan.

The man filled Evie’s answering machine at home with voicemails along the way.

“He said he was on his way and he was going to be here soon,” Evie said.

Law enforcement stepped in to secure Evie’s house, as well as the hospital where her dad was fighting cancer.

"He said that he was going to go to the hospital and that he wanted to take the cancer out of my dad's body and put it into his body,” Evie said.

The man somehow made it all the way to Arizona. Police caught him near Flagstaff.

The scary situation was a wake-up call for the young girl.

“I didn’t even realize people knew me who lived across the United States,” she said.

The whole situation unfolded right before Evie lost her father to cancer.

“I definitely grew up from that experience,” Evie said.

Evie is making music as part of the healing process and is now gearing up to release a brand new album, reflecting her roller coaster of emotions over the past year.

"I could really, really feel a lot of help with my dad. There was a lot of times where I just sat down and started writing lyrics and they just came to me,” Evie said.

Evie Clair's mom tells us they have filed a restraining order against the man.

As for Evie's new album, it comes out in early June. You can listen to a sneak peek in our web extra video here.

