Stage 1 fire restrictions set for western Arizona

The restrictions will apply to state trust lands and state parks in Yuma, La Paz, and Mohave counties.

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. — Stage 1 fire restrictions will take effect Friday in western Arizona as firefighters prepare for a potential uptick in fire activity.

Fireworks will be prohibited and smoking will be regulated after the restrictions go into effect in the areas designated by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Rising temperatures and dry weather conditions have prompted the state to implement fire-related regulations.

The restrictions are as follows:

No building or maintaining campfires and wood stoves in areas other than a developed campsite.

Smoking is prohibited unless inside a building, vehicle, or in a developed recreation site.

Fireworks are prohibited.

Welding or operating devices with an open flame is prohibited.

Restrictions go into effect Friday at 8 a.m. and will remain in place until rescinded.

Effective Fri. 5/26: Stage I fire restrictions on State Trust land w/n La Paz, Mohave, & Yuma Counties. Fire activity increasing in those areas & dry/hot #azwx will increase fire danger & potential for new starts. Info: https://t.co/3hVi0yJukf #AZForestry #AZFire @AZStateLand pic.twitter.com/JHJZyQXYQe — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 25, 2023

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

