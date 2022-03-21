St. Patrick's Day 2022 DUI arrests up in Arizona from previous two years

The total number of DUI arrests rose 190 from 2020 St. Patrick's Day weekend.

ARIZONA, USA — St. Patrick's Day weekend DUI arrests and traffic citations in Arizona saw a rise compared to recent years, according to the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Two years after festivities were canceled due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Patrick's Day festivities throughout the state kicked back into full swing.

Over the two-day span of March 16-17, the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety reported 5,560 total traffic stops resulting in 254 DUI arrests. Those arrests were up 57 from the 197 reported in 2021.

Compared to the 2020 St. Patrick's Day weekend celebrations, this past holiday saw a rise of more than 450 speeding citations from 644 to 1,113, the department said.

Officers also issued a total of 1,113 speeding citations, five under-21 liquor law citations, and 82 DUI drug arrests over the weekend.