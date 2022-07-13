Inflation hits hard: St. Mary's Food Bank seeing huge increase in families needing help

St. Mary's Food Bank is seeing the effects of inflation, both on the number of people it serves and the donations it brings in.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — St. Mary's Food Bank is being hit hard by record inflation, both in the number of people it serves and the number of donations it's getting.

"We're feeding more than 1,000 families, 1,200 families a day just at our two main locations," spokesman Jerry Brown said.

Brown said they're seeing 5% more people than they usually see during the already busy summer season.

Inflation numbers announced Wednesday showed inflation increased at 9.1% for the month of June, with the biggest increase hitting food.

Gas is up 60% over last year. Rent is up 6%, and food costs are 10.4% higher than this time last year.

At St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, cars stretched around the building and out into traffic Wednesday.

Brown chocks that up to inflation making it more difficult for people to buy the food they need to get by.

But on top of that, Brown said donations are also lagging, mostly because products are more expensive and people don't donate s much.

"Trying to get donations of protein and kinds of meats is almost impossible," he said.

Brown said the food bank is trying to stretch the food they do have to meet the increased demand.

“If you looked in the in the grocery basket today as opposed to what you saw last year, you would see that we're stretching donations," he said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.