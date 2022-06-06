SRP denied request for another hearing on Coolidge plant expansion

The Arizona Corporation Commission voted Monday to deny requests from SRP to hold another hearing on expanding its Coolidge plant.

State regulators have denied a request from Salt River Project to reconsider their previous denial of the organization's plans to expand a gas plant in Arizona.

The Arizona Corporation Commission voted 3-2 on Monday to reject a request to hold another hearing on the utility company's plans to expand the Coolidge Generating Station.

Commissioners voted 4-1 in April to deny the expansion after environmentalists and residents from Randolph voiced their objections to the project.

Randolph's residents have previously said that adding turbine units to the plant could worsen existing environmental problems in the small, rural community.

But SRP says the expansion will be needed to help the company meet its demands for energy in the Valley.

Commission Chairwoman Lea Márquez Peterson voted in favor of granting a new hearing on the expansion project in order to let SRP a chance to provide more information.

But commissioners Jim O'Connor, Sandra Kennedy, and Anna Tovar banded together to reject the request for a new hearing.

Kennedy said her vote was meant to serve as a voice for the residents of Randolph who "totally reject" the expansion.

SRP had offered some mitigating measures to the Randolph community if ACC approved the plant expansion, which included building a block wall across the facility's perimeter and providing $2 million to build a local community center.

In a statement, SRP said it was "disappointed" by Monday's vote and will consider seeking judicial action on the matter.

"We will continue to evaluate what generation and market options to pursue in the near-term to address the resource challenge this decision creates for serving our customers with reliable, affordable, sustainable energy," SRP wrote in a statement.

