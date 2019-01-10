APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation shut down State Route 88, the Apache Trail, to inspect it for damage from the recent flooding and landslides.

ADOT flew a drone over a section of SR 88 to show the damage caused by the flooding. The road appears to be eroded in some places and covered in mud and rocks.

That section of SR 88 is unpaved and remains closed from Tortilla Flat to Roosevelt Lake, ADOT said.

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, crews inspected the paved portion of the Apache Trail for any damage.

Monday afternoon, a spokesman said ADOT wouldn't know how much damage there was until all their crews came back in.

There's no estimate for when the unpaved portion of SR 88 might reopen.