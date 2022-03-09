A new study tracked 22 active hate groups in Arizona in 2021

Among the hate groups tracked in the state 10 of those are based throughout the Phoenix area and five statewide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More than 20 hate groups operated in Arizona in 2021 according to a study published today by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The study. titled "The Year in Hate & Extremisms 2021," identified 733 hate groups and 488 anti-government groups currently operating throughout the United States.

Among the groups in Arizona five are statewide while others are spread out including ten located in the Valley, according to the report. The total is down five from the 26 active groups reported in the previous year.

The groups in the state include five active anti-LGBTQ groups, a statewide chapter of the Proud Boys and a Neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Movement in Maricopa.

Others include general hate groups, white nationalists, antisemitic and anti-immigrant groups.

“Our nation stands at a dangerous crossroad. The mainstreaming of hate and extremism threatens our people, our communities, our education system and democracy itself,” said Susan Corke, director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project. “The January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the culmination of years of right-wing radicalization. The attempt to rewrite the history of that day and evade accountability for the violence shows the gravity of the problem and the urgency of addressing it.”

Overall, the report revealed a decrease from the 2020 total in the country for the third straight year after a record-high total of 1,020 in 2018.

While there has been a downward trend the report does reveal that the threat posed by extremist activity has grown including an "resilience of online hate", according to the release.

To see the full 2021 report from SPLC including data, analysis, essays and an interactive map visit here.