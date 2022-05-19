Speed a likely factor in fatal single-car crash in Phoenix, police say

When officers arrived on scene near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road they found a white sedan that had crashed into a block wall.

PHOENIX — Two people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed in a crash in central Phoenix Thursday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said when officers arrived on scene near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road they found a white sedan that had crashed into a block wall.

The 16-year-old driver, identified as Victoria Cruz, and her 36-year-old passenger, Reyna Murillo Martinez, both suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police said Martinez died at the scene. Cruz was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said preliminary information suggests speed was a factor in the collision.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

