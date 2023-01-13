Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

The Arizona Corporation Commission voted 4-1 to allow Southwest Gas raise residential rates by about 6.7%.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%.

In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home.

Several Southwest Gas customers asked for the commission to reject the rate hike before Tuesday's vote.

"It is simply impossible for anyone to vote for this unfair Southwest Gas rate hike and also be an advocate for ratepayers," one customer wrote commissioners.

Another customer told the ACC that a rate increase was "not reasonable" at a time when Arizonans are having to grapple with inflation and rising living expenses.

The commission additionally approved adjustments to Southwest's Low-Income Ratepayer Assistance program that expands eligibility and the time frame for when customers can get a discount.

Southwest provides gas utility services to over one million customers throughout Arizona.

