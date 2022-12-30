Southwest Airlines back to full schedule, travel at Sky Harbor normalizes

After Southwest canceled thousands of flights nationwide, operations returned to normal Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Friday was a welcome change for Southwest passengers. Operations were normal, and almost all scheduled flights went out.

On Monday, Southwest employees told passengers that 90% of their flights out of Sky Harbor were canceled and no flights were available for four days and advised people to go home.

“Our flight on the 26th was scheduled for the 2nd,” Calley, a Southwest passenger, said.

Calley and his family visited his parents in San Fransico over Christmas. Instead, they would have to borrow a car from his dad and make the 17-hour drive to Tempe to get home.

“So we are crazy enough to come back to the airport and give it another go the same week,” Calley said.

He is a loyal Southwest customer and expects the airline to make it right. Friday, he flew without any issues to visit friends in Albuquerque.

According to FlightAware, Southwest canceled only three Sky Harbor Flights.

It meant that Pauletta Bartley could carry out a tradition with a best friend by her side.

“We have a long tradition of going to the Rose Parade every year,” Bartley said.

Bartley waited with her grandkids for the arrival of a lifelong friend. She admitted they didn't know the trip would happen until this morning.

"She’s here, on the ground," Bartley said.

The entire group will drive to California to watch the parade for the 45th straight year.

“Now our family is complete. Now we can go to the Rose Parade,” Bartley said.

There will be plenty of questions to answer in the coming weeks and months about what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again. However, passengers Friday were happy for a return to normalcy.

Up to Speed