A woman is suing Southwest Airlines in federal court in Arizona, claiming that two pilots installed a hidden camera in an airplane bathroom and recorded people using the facilities during a 2017 flight.

Renee Steinaker and her husband David are suing the Texas-based corporation and pilots Terry Graham and Ryan Russell, who both reside in Texas.

The Steinakers cited infliction of emotional distress, negligence, invasion of privacy, sexual harassment and retaliation as the causes of action in the complaint, according to a press release from the law firm representing them.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement to 12 News on Saturday that the "safety and security of our employees and customers is Southwest’s uncompromising priority."

Southwest Airlines later added to their statement, saying:

"Southwest will vigorously defend the lawsuit. When the incident happened two years ago, we investigated the allegations and addressed the situation with the crew involved. We can confirm from our investigation that there was never a camera in the lavatory; the incident was an inappropriate attempt at humor which the company did not condone."

Graham and Russell have denied the allegations, according to their answer to the Steinakers' amended complaint. They are also demanding a jury trial.

The lawsuit seeks punitive damages against the company and the pilots.

What is being alleged?

According to the press release, Renee Steinaker was one of four flight attendants working on Southwest Airlines Flight 1088, a non-stop flight from Pittsburgh to Phoenix, on Feb. 27, 2017.

About two and a half hours into the flight, pilot Terry Graham asked Steinaker to come into the cockpit so he could use the restroom. Southwest protocol requires two crew members to be in the cockpit at all times, so if a pilot needs to leave for any reason, a flight attendant needs to report to the cockpit and remain there until the pilot returns.

When Steinaker entered the cockpit, she saw an iPad mounted to the windshield to the left of the captain's seat. On the screen, she saw what appeared to be a live streaming video of Graham in the bathroom, according to Ronald Goldman, who is representing Stienaker.

Steinaker said she asked Ryan Russell, the other pilot, whether the iPad was streaming video from a camera in the bathroom. According to the law firm, Russell admitted that it was live streaming. He also allegedly had a "panicked look" on his face.

According to the law firm, Steinaker and other passengers, including young children, had used that restroom.

Russell allegedly tried to tell Steinaker that the cameras were a "top-secret security measure that had been installed in the lavatories of all Southwest Airlines’ 737-800 planes" and ordered her not to say a word about it. He also indicated that the camera was hidden so no one would ever find it.

Steinaker then took a photo of the iPad, which displayed Graham in the restroom.

"She told the first officer she was going to report it to her supervisors," Goldman told 12 News.

Once Graham came back from the restroom, Russell went to use the same restroom. Steinaker asked Graham about the camera, but he refused to respond and allegedly blocked Steinaker’s view of the iPad with his arm and shoulder.

Steinaker told the other flight attendants and showed them the photo she took once she left the cockpit. When the plane arrived in Phoenix, Graham and Russell allegedly immediately disembarked, which was reportedly both unusual and a violation of Southwest Airlines protocol.

Graham, according to the law firm, also left a loaded firearm unattended in the cockpit.

Steinaker and other crew members filed a written incident report to Southwest describing what she saw and including a photo of the iPad. The report was hand-delivered to Southwest Airlines management personnel.

The law firm alleged that Southwest Airlines told Steinaker and the other flight attendants that it would investigate the incident, but her supervisor ordered her not to tell anyone what happened. The supervisor allegedly told her that “if this got out, if this went public, no one, I mean no one, would ever fly our airline again.”

"It appears that Southwest Airlines chose not to take remedial action," Goldman said. "It's our understanding that they did not seize the cockpit voice recorder, I hope they did because it would contain important information having recorded the conversation between Miss Steinaker and the two pilots."

Couple claims they have been monitored, intimidated

Renee and David Steinaker, who are both Southwest Airlines flight attendants and have worked at the company for decades, alleged the company has "engaged in a pattern of retaliation and monitoring efforts to silence and intimidate all four flight attendants on Flight 1088."

Managers at the company also allegedly made it known to Steinaker and other crew members on the flight that their jobs would be in jeopardy if they spoke out about the incident.

The couple also alleged they have been subjected to an excessive amount of performance audits and that flight attendants aboard Flight 1088 were subjected to random drug and alcohol tests after the incident.

Both Graham and Russell continue to pilot commercial flights for Southwest Airlines and neither has been sanctioned by the airline, according to the law firm.



