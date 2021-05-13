Southern Arizona wildfire prompts evacuations in Old Bisbee

An immediate evacuation has been put in place for a section of Cochise County after a wildfire ignited in Zacatecas Canyon.

BISBEE, Ariz. — An immediate evacuation has been put in place for a section of Cochise County after a wildfire ignited in Zacatecas Canyon Thursday.

According to officials, the blaze is currently burning in the north end of Zacatecas Canyon near Brewery Gulch.

An individual at the scene said fire trucks are currently protecting houses in the area.

Forestry officials say the fire has burned 10 to 30 acres so far and 30 buildings have been evacuated.

The blaze is currently burning a straight line burning across the ridge.

The evacuation notice, which was put in place at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, advises residents who are in the Zacatecas Canyon and Brewery Gulch north of Mimosa Market and up the canyon to evacuate now.

A temporary shelter has been set up at St. Patrick's Church, located at 100 Quality Hill Rd.

For the latest information, visit cochise.az.gov/emergency.