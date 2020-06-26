More evacuations ordered in southern Arizona as Bighorn Fire continues to burn

People living on the eastern slope of the Catalina Mountains have been ordered to leave immediately.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The growing Bighorn Fire in Pima County forced authorities to issue more evacuation orders Friday afternoon.

People living on the eastern slope of the Catalina Mountains, south of the Pima County line and west of the community of Redington, have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

Other areas that are still under evacuation orders include:

Mt. Lemmon

Summerhaven

Mt. Bigelow

Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon

The fire, which is burning north of Tucson, has destroyed 81,702 acres so far and is 33% contained.

A map of the evacuation zone can be found here.