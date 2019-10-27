After President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. military raid in Syria, 12 News spoke with the parents of Kayla Mueller.

Mueller is the humanitarian aid worker from Prescott who was taken hostage in Syria in August 2013 and later killed by ISIS.

Her parents Carl and Marsha Mueller are relieved to hear the news of al-Baghdadi's death.

“This man, al-Baghdadi, kidnapped my daughter, held her for 18 months, she was held in solitary confinement, she was held in many prisons,” said Carl Mueller. “She was ultimately raped by al-Baghdadi and killed by him or someone in his organization.”

Mueller was a Prescott native and attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff before traveling the world as a humanitarian aid worker.

Her father says women she was in contact with who were ransomed out told him she was held in many cold, dark places.

Carl Mueller says they have been pretty quiet for almost six years now and it’s time they came forward.

“Somebody knows what happened to Kayla,” he said. “Somebody knows where she’s buried… that’s why it’s so critical for us to speak out.”

They want answers. Marsha Mueller tells 12 News it’s been a horrific year, so they are searching for her.

“Anyone in the world who has information, please help bring her home,” she said. “We are still actively pursuing more information and trying to get her home.”

The Muellers are thankful their daughter and others who were killed or tortured by ISIS are still being remembered.

Kayla’s dad says they are hoping President Donald Trump will step up and do what Obama did not do.