PRESCOTT, Ariz. — As people across Arizona prepare for Thanksgiving, they’re also preparing for severe weather.

“It’s very busy,” said Jan Olson outside a Prescott grocery store. “This parking lot is usually only half full.”

Like many others, he was out stocking up for the holiday and the storm. Mark and Pamela Gibbs just got into town from California.

They're visiting family for Thanksgiving and beat the storm in, but they’re already dreading the drive back.

“We already decided on the way - we're not going back that way,” Mark explained. “We're heading back Friday and it's supposed to be pretty different.”

Different like rain, snow and ice. DPS says highway deaths are already at a high this year at more than 300, and they don’t want to see that number rise during the holidays.

“If we could just not destroy one more life and not ruin one more family as we get through the end of the year, through the holidays - that would be great for us,” said Col. Frank Milstead, Director for Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Before you hit the road, make sure you're tires are full and all your fluids are topped off. And when you do start driving, leave some more space between you and other cars, so you'll have extra time to stop. DPS says it’s important to take it slow, especially if there are plows around.

If there is an accident, know who to call for help. Keep a list of emergency numbers and towing companies in your car so you have easy access if you need them.

