Forecasters warn of “difficult to impossible travel conditions” across much of northern Arizona later this week as a storm dumps an expected 2 feet of snow on Flagstaff and Williams along Interstate 40.

Elsewhere in Arizona’s high country, approximately 1 foot of snow is expected in Prescott and Show Low, and winter storm watches or warnings will be in effect from Kingman on the west to Show Low on the east.

The National Weather Service office in Flagstaff says travel conditions will start to deteriorate Wednesday night, followed by the heaviest snowfall Thursday through Friday morning.

The weather service said snow showers will become scattered late Friday but that traffic conditions will remain dangerous until Saturday.

Road to North Rim of Grand Canyon closing

The snow has accelerated the seasonal closing of the highway to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon by a few days.

The Arizona Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the closure of State Route 67, a 43-mile (69-kilometer) paved route between U.S. 89A at Jacob Lake and the North Rim.

The National Weather Service forecasts 27-35 inches (69-89 centimeters) of snow will fall on the North Rim from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.

SR 67 normally closes Dec. 1 but it can close earlier when weather conditions warrant.

It reopens in the spring, usually around mid-May.