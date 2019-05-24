FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Scenic chairlift rides start at Arizona Snowbowl north of Flagstaff Saturday after ending a record six-month snow season.

Visitors this weekend can ride the chairlift to 11,500 feet for views of the San Francisco Peaks, Flagstaff and Sedona.

The chairlift will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Tickets for the scenic chairlift ride are $19 Monday through Friday and $24 on the weekends.

The longest ski season ever at Arizona Snowbowl closed on May 19. The mountain received 340 inches of snow during the season, according to a news release from Arizona Snowbowl.

Editor's Note: 12 News' previous reporting implied slopes would be reopened to skiers this weekend. This was an error. The lifts will only be open to scenic view riders.