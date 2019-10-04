ROOSEVELT, Ariz. - Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope.

A man fishing on Roosevelt Lake Tuesday was surprised by a scaly friend in his boat that he believes found its way there while he was on the lake, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Mark Dalton had been fishing all over the lake since 6 a.m. Around 11 a.m., he was in a cove about 30 feet from shore (in about 8-10 feet of water) and he came upon semi-submerged trees. When he turned around the change his lures, he saw the rattlesnake in his boat.

Arizona Game and Fish Department

Dalton said the snake was wet and he thinks it found its way onto the boat at some point during his fishing.

Instead of jumping overboard in terror, he used a net to safely get the snake off his boat, game and fish says.