PAYSON, Ariz. — A small plane crashed Friday afternoon Southwest of Payson. Medical crews were staging Friday, though the condition of those on board is unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Piper PA28 crashed 8-10 miles Southwest of Payson in Gila County.

Local authorities reported that three people were on board, according to the FAA.

At 3:12 p.m. the Gila County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from an individual saying their plane had crashed in the Mazatzal Mountains.

GCSO deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety Helicopter Rangers were looking for the site of the crash.

Sky 12 showed a burned and mangled wreck in a small creek bed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

