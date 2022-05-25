1 killed, 1 injured after small plane crashes in Show Low, officials say

The small aircraft crashed in the meadow near Show Low Creek south of 18th Place, officials said.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a small plane crashed in Show Low on Wednesday, according to the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District.

Officials said around 6 p.m., Timber Mesa Fire and Medical and the Show Low Police Department responded to a report of a small aircraft that had crashed in the meadow near Show Low Creek south of 18th Place.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed after departing from Show Low Regional Airport.

Emergency crews provided medical treatment to the two passengers on board the plane, but one passenger succumbed to injuries on scene. The other passenger is in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities said the Show Low Police Department will be working with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash.

