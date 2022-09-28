Authorities: pilot dies in crash of small plane near Tucson

FAA officials said only a pilot was aboard the single-engine Grumman American AA5B when it went down near Flying Diamond Airport in Sahuarita.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A pilot died after a small plane crashed south of Tucson on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said only the pilot was aboard the single-engine Grumman American AA5B when it went down near Flying Diamond Airport west of Sahuarita shortly after noon.

Pima County Sheriff's officials confirmed the fatality but the name of the pilot wasn't immediately released.

Sahuarita is 23 miles (37 kilometers) south of Tucson.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash along with the FAA.

