Small earthquake reported near Arizona's Roosevelt Lake Saturday

ARIZONA, USA — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported near Roosevelt Lake early Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said the earthquake had a depth of 5.4 km and happened at 6:30 a.m.

Roosevelt Lake is located on the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona almost entirely within Gila County.

According to the USGS website, there have been no reports of anyone feeling the quake.

Officials said there are no reported damages at this time. USGS said damage from an earthquake does not usually occur until the magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

If someone is near a small earthquake, it would feel like a small sharp jolt followed by a few stronger sharp shakes that passes quickly.

A small earthquake far away will probably not be felt at all, but if you do feel it, it will be a subtle gentle shake or two that is easier to feel if you're still and sitting down, USGS said.

