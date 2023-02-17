Skydiver rescued in Pinal County after tangled up in power lines

The Eloy Fire District helped free the injured skydiver after their parachute got entangled in power lines.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELOY, Ariz. — A skydiver was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after they got tangled up in some power lines near Eloy, officials said.

The Eloy Fire District was dispatched out to Eleven Mile Corner Road and Acoma Avenue to help rescue a jumper who had gotten stuck in a hazardous situation.

After turning the electricity off, firefighters were able to free the skydiver from the entangled parachute cords. The patient was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries, the fire district said.

This region of Pinal County is a popular spot for skydiving and often attracts skydivers from all over the world.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.