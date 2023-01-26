Retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster takes his final flight

Foster was Arizona's first sky broadcaster, bringing families the news from a helicopter to their homes between the 1970s through the early 1990s.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As the sun poured over the landing zone at Western Skies Helicopters in Scottsdale early Thursday morning, retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster was taking off for his final ride.

Jerry has been living at Hospice of the Valley, privately battling an illness with his wife close by his side.

He hoped to soar through the air in a helicopter for one final flight, one last time. Hospice of the Valley made that wish come true.



"It's an honor. I'm so honored. I had a controversial career, you know, anytime you're the first to do something," Jerry told 12News.

"I found the job that I absolutely loved. It started with doing traffic reports in a gyroplane that lasted. A year after a third crash landing, we decided to get a helicopter," Foster said.



He was willing to take risks reporting the stories across the Valley; even

saving lives while doing it.

"I had one rescue where a state trooper was laying on my skid, and a girl was in the river drowning. You ever see an eagle come down and wham, that's what we did, we saved her life, and there's nothing better than that," Foster reminisced.

Foster makes his final descent, feeling closure after a long career - flying high above the ground.

"I just stand on my record and never scratched a helicopter; it was all good," said Foster.

