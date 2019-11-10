WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man whose bones were found in an outlying area of Wickenburg in May.

The man appears to have died by homicide, the sheriff's office said.

Forensic investigators released a composite sketch to depict what the victim may have looked like.

The medical examiner estimates the time of death ranges from five to 25 years ago.

The sheriff's office said the man was white or Hispanic, 18 to 40 years old and 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10.

If you have any information, contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477).