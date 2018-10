PAYSON, Ariz. - According tot he Federal Aviation Administration, an unidentified single-engine airplane crashed into residence in Payson.

The FAA says the pilot was the only person on board.

Local authorities have not yet released the pilot's condition.

There are no reports of injuries on the ground, according to the FAA.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, which happened for unknown reasons as now.

