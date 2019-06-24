SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Sierra Vista say a teenager is dead after falling from the roof of a moving SUV.

The name of the boy hasn't been released yet.

Police say the teen was standing on top of the SUV's roof while another teenage boy drove the vehicle around a neighborhood early Monday.

The teen on the roof fell from the top of the vehicle and suffered severe head trauma.

Police say the injured boy was airlifted to a trauma center in Tucson, where he died.

Police say it doesn't appear either teenager was under the influence of alcohol or any other known intoxicants at the time of the incident, but their investigating is continuing.