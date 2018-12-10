The remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio are moving into Arizona, bringing with them the possibility of rain and thunderstorms to central Arizona.

Heavier rain was already falling in southeast Arizona on Friday, where Sergio is expected to bring more precipitation. The rainfall in the Tucson area ranged from less than a tenth to over half an inch near Mount Lemmon.

The latest system comes about a week and a half after Rosa dumped heavy rain across central Phoenix.

In the Valley, Sergio will combine with an approaching low pressure system to bring showers to the area.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is possible any day from Friday to Monday. However, the best chance for precipitation comes on Saturday, when the chance of showers in the Phoenix metro area increases to 70 percent.

New rainfall amounts during the day on Saturday could reach over a half of inch for Phoenix, which would make this the second wettest October on record for the area. But it may not take until Saturday to move into second place.

By 8:30 a.m. on Friday, 0.04 inches of rain had fallen at Phoenix Sky Harbor, the National Weather Service said, bringing the area to within just a few tenths of making it the second wettest October on record.

Phoenix has already recorded a monthly rainfall total of 3.09 inches, making it the third wettest October. But second place is well within reach -- in 2000, the area received 3.17 inches of rain in the month.

While Saturday is expected to be the soggiest day, parts of the Valley could see rainfall any of the next four days.

On Friday, the best chance of rain is in the morning, mainly before 11 a.m., or late in the evening, after 11 p.m.

Rain chances continue on Sunday and Monday but decrease. There is a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly in the morning, and 10 percent chance on Monday.

With the chance of rain also comes slightly cooler temps, as the mercury is expected to break 80 degrees from Saturday through the middle of next week.

