Show Low police are searching for a 29-year-old suspect they say is responsible for a double shooting early Tuesday morning.

John Thomas should be considered "armed and dangerous." Police are urging people not to approach him and instead immediately call 911.

According to police, Thomas was involved in a domestic violence assault of his girlfriend. He allegedly shot two people who attempted to intervene.

Thomas is about 6-foot-2 and 188 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black Rascal Flatts T-shirt, blue jeans and black combat boots.

The shooting victims were flown to the Phoenix area where they are being treated for their injuries, police said.