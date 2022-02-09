Know him? Show Low police looking for elderly man who dropped $6K at Safeway store

Officers said the man walks with a limp and the Safeway employees know him but do not know how to contact him.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — The Show Low Police Department is looking for an elderly man who dropped $6,000 in cash at a local Safeway store Wednesday.

Police said surveillance footage shows a white senior citizen wearing a blue hat, tan coat, and blue jeans dropping the money.

Show Low Safeway has recovered $6,000 CASH LOST in their building.

Surveillance footage shows a male, caucasian, senior citizen, wearing a blue hat, tan coat, and blue jeans who dropped the money. Please call our Communications Center at 928-537-4365. pic.twitter.com/LzgVS2Io23 — Show Low Police (@showlowpolice) February 10, 2022

If you know the man, or if you know someone who fits the description, please call Show Low Police at 928-537-4365.

