x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Know him? Show Low police looking for elderly man who dropped $6K at Safeway store

Officers said the man walks with a limp and the Safeway employees know him but do not know how to contact him.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — The Show Low Police Department is looking for an elderly man who dropped $6,000 in cash at a local Safeway store Wednesday.

Police said surveillance footage shows a white senior citizen wearing a blue hat, tan coat, and blue jeans dropping the money.

Officers said the man walks with a limp and the Safeway employees know him but do not know how to contact him.

If you know the man, or if you know someone who fits the description, please call Show Low Police at 928-537-4365.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

 

In Other News

Is Arizona legally allowed to 'engage in a war' at the border?