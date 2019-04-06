Show Low police said 29-year-old John Thomas is in custody after he was wanted in connection to an early Tuesday morning double shooting.

Thomas was considered "armed and dangerous." Police urged people not to approach him and instead immediately call 911. Police even said those living in Fawnbrook need to shelter-in-place and lock their doors.

According to police, Thomas was involved in a domestic violence assault of his girlfriend. He allegedly shot two people who attempted to intervene.

The shooting victims were flown to the Phoenix area where they are being treated for their injuries, police said.

Show Low Police Department EDIT: Suspect now IN CUSTODY. Thank you to everyone who helped us protect our community! This is another more recent photo of the shooting suspect, John Russell Thomas. He is believed to be wearing...