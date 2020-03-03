PHOENIX — The question at the center of a bill moving through the legislation is this: What is it worth to have safer, better roads and bridges?

Rep. Noel Campbell is pushing HB 2899, which would (over three years) double the state's 18-cent gas tax. The legislation is designed, according to Campbell, to be more fair than past versions. It also includes ways to charge drivers who may use alternative fuel sources.

The legislation would also provide a potential "opt-out" every five years for the voters.

"It’s just a crisis. The state is crumbling" Rep. Campbell, R-Prescott, said.

Arizona's gas tax has stayed at 18 cents per gallon since 1991. Back then, Arizona's population was 3.7 million. Today, Maricopa County alone has 4.3 million people.

"We haven’t increased our fuel revenue by anything because we haven’t raised the tax," Campbell said.

Campbell said the state has actually lost its ability to properly maintain the state's highways, in part because the value of a dollar has decreased compared to 1991.

The chairman of the House Transportation committee estimated the state needs around a billion dollars a year to stay on top of things.

"It’s a losing sum game. We are losing the ability to maintain our roads," Campbell said.

The challenge will be passing the bill.

"Is it possible? Yes, it’s an uphill battle, I’ll tell you that" Rep. Campbell said.

The state currently is moving towards a billion-dollar surplus for the year. While the money could help with road projects, it is one-time money and could not be relied upon for the never-ending job of maintaining Arizona's roads.

However, it is unlikely there is much appetite for a tax hike. But Rep. Campbell said the problem will need to be addressed sooner or later.

"Everybody knows the need," Campbell said. "What we lack is the political will to do anything about it."

