Shots fired at Prescott carnival, juvenile injured

Police said shots were fired Saturday night after a group of juveniles got into a fight at a local carnival.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A fight between a group of juveniles at a Prescott carnival Saturday night resulted in one of them sustaining a gunshot wound to their leg, police said.

The Prescott Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at a carnival taking place near Rodeo Drive and Miller Valley Road at about 10:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that a physical altercation broke out between two groups of juveniles, resulting in one of them firing a gun.

A 16-year-old was shot in the leg, which police believe was an accidental self-inflicted wound.

No other injuries were reported and criminal charges are pending, police said.

"This incident was the result of careless and reckless behavior by a group of juveniles who showed no regard for the well-being of any innocent bystanders," the agency wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 928-777-1988 ext. 5640.

