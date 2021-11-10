Shots fired near vigil for fallen Maricopa County deputy

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Shots of gunfire rang out during a candlelight vigil Monday evening outside a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office substation near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road.
Chaos erupted as mourners were gathering in Avondale to honor Deputy Juan Ruiz, who died Monday after sustaining injuries over the weekend.
A 12 News reporter at the scene heard gunfire ring out and spotted law enforcement quickly run out to trace the source of the shooting. Members of the media were told to "duck" and were escorted out of the area.
It's not yet known whether any injuries were reported or if any arrests have been made.
MCSO has not confirmed any details about the suspected gunfire.
Watch raw video below:
This is a developing story and 12 News will bring more updates as they become available.
