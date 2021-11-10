Shots fired near vigil for fallen Maricopa County deputy

Shots were heard Monday night at a vigil held to honor a deceased Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Shots of gunfire rang out during a candlelight vigil Monday evening outside a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office substation near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road.

Chaos erupted as mourners were gathering in Avondale to honor Deputy Juan Ruiz, who died Monday after sustaining injuries over the weekend.

A 12 News reporter at the scene heard gunfire ring out and spotted law enforcement quickly run out to trace the source of the shooting. Members of the media were told to "duck" and were escorted out of the area.

It's not yet known whether any injuries were reported or if any arrests have been made.

MCSO has not confirmed any details about the suspected gunfire.

Watch raw video below:

BREAKING: Active shooter at MCSO Avondale sub station. The vigil for Deputy Ruiz, a recently fallen officer, was just wrapping up when shots started coming from the back of the sub station.



I, along with other news crews, deputies, and families were told to duck. @12News — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) October 12, 2021

I do not know if anyone was injured. The people I was taking cover with were not. I would estimate about 45 people were there when shots were fired. — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) October 12, 2021

This is a developing story and 12 News will bring more updates as they become available.

