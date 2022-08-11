Shoplifting incident leads to drug arrest in Cottonwood

The suspects were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on several felony drug charges as well as organized retail theft and shoplifting.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Two people are in custody after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs following a shoplifting incident in Cottonwood, police said.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a Safeway grocery store on Cottonwood street for reports of shoplifting. According to officials, police identified a man and woman stealing drink containers after reviewing security footage.

During the investigation, officers were given a description of the vehicle the suspects used and later found the vehicle and the suspects at a nearby gas station.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Renee Frances Blair and the man was identified as 44-year-old Octavious Cornelius Jones.

As officers spoke with Blair and Jones they reportedly saw a clear plastic

bag with white powdery substance on the center console of the vehicle.

A police K-9 was sent to the vehicle to conduct a narcotics sniff and the dog alerted on the vehicle. During the car search, authorities said officers tested the contents of the bag and it was positive for methamphetamine.

Another bag of fentanyl pills, a bag of alprazolam and additional property related to the theft was located in the vehicle, police said.

Jones and Blair were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on several felony drug charges as well as organized retail theft and shoplifting.

