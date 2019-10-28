WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his wife and her sister at a home north of Williams, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by a Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Sunday after he was flagged down by a man while driving on a country road in the Red Lake area. The man reported he had killed his wife and sister, telling the trooper "something to the effect that he couldn’t take it anymore," according to CCSO.

After responding the man's home, deputies found two women dead inside the home. The suspect admitted his involvement in their deaths when interviewed by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.