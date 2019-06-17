The teenage girl shot and killed near a small town in northern Arizona as one of the men she was with was firing a gun "randomly," according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

According to YCSO, 19-year-old Johnathan Rice of Chino Valley was arrested and booked on second-degree murder.

PREVIOUSLY: 16-year-old girl shot and killed in northern Arizona; suspects in custody

YCSO said Rice and a group that included16-year-old Aneesa Williams drove to an area off Perkinsville Road east of Chino Valley. The group was there to party and drink alcohol, according to YCSO.

Rice was firing a revolver "randomly" and while firing the gun in the bed of a pickup truck, he fired a round that struck Williams in the head, YCSO said.

YCSO said an off-duty police officer "happened upon the scene," and was eventually able to contact YCSO. Williams was later pronounced dead at the scene.

YCOS said the investigation remains active.