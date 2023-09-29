Sheriff's deputy undergoing surgery after trying to stop suspected smuggler in Arizona

The deputy sustained serious injuries after they fell about 15 feet Thursday night, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Cochise County Sheriff's deputy was taken to a trauma center Thursday night after they were injured while attempting to stop a suspected "smuggler," officials said.

The deputy was in the process of deploying speed spikes to detain a driver fleeing from law enforcement when they fell 15 feet and sustained serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was eventually arrested and the injured deputy was flown to a trauma center in Tucson. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the deputy was undergoing surgery Friday morning.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Dannels expressed frustration in regards to the frequency of incidents involving deputies trying to apprehend suspects involved in smuggling crimes.

"This is the third time in the last several days where my deputies and citizens have been placed in harms way by reckless and violent criminal smugglers due to a border being neglected by those entrusted in Washington D.C. to protect Americans," the sheriff stated.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."