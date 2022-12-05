Sheriff trying to ID body found wrapped in tarp in Mohave County

The body was discovered Sunday near Alamo and Boriana Mine roads.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify human remains that were found wrapped in a tarp and located in a remote area south of Kingman.

The body was discovered Sunday morning by an individual who was out riding in the desert near Alamo and Boriana Mine roads.

MCSO said the corpse was wrapped in a tarp and piled underneath some debris. The deceased appears to be a man and MCSO is working to identify him.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the deceased died. MCSO has classified the case as a "suspected homicide."

Anyone with information about the incident can call MCSO at 928-753-0753 or the toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.

