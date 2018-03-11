VALLE, Ariz. - A 2-year-old child has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Valle, which is approximately 25 miles north of Williams.

Coconino County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence Saturday. The father of the child reported the toddler was struck by a neighbor's vehicle.

The father of the boy brought the injured child to the house of a DPS trooper who lived nearby and CCSO deputies responded to the home and transported the child to the Valle Airport.

Guardian medics on scene at the airport pronounced the child dead.

According to CCSO, the neighbor had been helping the family haul water and the child was hit when the truck was backing up to connect to the water trailer.

CCSO says the incident is still under investigation.