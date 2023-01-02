Helicopter rescues motorist caught in floodwaters at Tonto Creek

The Gila County Sheriff's Office said a helicopter was needed to rescue a driver who drove around barricades at Tonto Creek.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — A motorist had to be rescued via helicopter Monday afternoon after they allegedly drove around barricades and into a flooded wash, officials said.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office posted photos Monday of the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter hovering over a truck that had gotten caught up in the floodwaters at Tonto Creek.

The driver was safely flown out of the hazardous situation but was later cited by deputies for allegedly driving around barricades that had been set up around Tonto Creek, GCSO said.

"Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to remind everyone not to cross flooded washes or drive around barricades, your life and the life of your passengers are not worth the risk," the agency stated.

In 2019, three young children lost their lives after a family chose to drive through a flooded wash at Tonto Creek. The parents of two of the deceased children pleaded guilty to child abuse and were placed on supervised probation.

