Sheriff: Missing dog of deceased Arizona couple recovered

Rescue teams have found the remains of Harriet the dog, which belonged to a couple that died during the floods in Gila County last week.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — A rescue team has recovered the remains of the dog belonging to an elderly couple who died last week during the intense flooding in Gila County.

Phon and Dara Sutton were found deceased on March 22 after their car was discovered abandoned in floodwaters near Payson. The couple and their dog were reported missing after they failed to return home as parts of Arizona were getting hit with rainfall.

The couple's dog Harriet was still unaccounted for after Phon and Dara were found near the Bear Flat area.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team had recently found and recovered Harriet's remains. The Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team assisted in returning the deceased dog's remains to the couple's family.

