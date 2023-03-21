Sheriff: Lake Montezuma residents should seek higher ground to avoid flooding

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said residents living near Wet Beaver Creek should evacuate or seek higher ground.

LAKE MONTEZUMA, Ariz. — Some residents of north-central Arizona were told to prepare to evacuate Tuesday afternoon because of rising water levels in rivers and basins.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials told residents in the Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas along Wet Beaver Creek to evacuate or move to higher ground.

An evacuation center has been set up in Camp Verde at 395 South Main Street. Those with questions about the evacuation can call 928-442-5103.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Tuesday afternoon for residents in the Oak Creek area south of Sedona.

Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of central, northwest and northeast Arizona with the Flagstaff area forecast to get up to 3 inches of snow.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said State Route 89A was closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff due to rock slides and adverse weather conditions while State Route 260 was closed near Forest Lakes because of multiple disabled vehicles.

Here's a closer look within the closure on SR 89A (Oak Creek Canyon).



At this time we strongly encourage postponing non-essential travel in northern Arizona. If that's not possible, pack an emergency kit and be prepared to spend extended time in winter conditions.#azwx pic.twitter.com/57MHtCNnc2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 21, 2023

⚠️ River Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 5:34 AM MST for portions of Yavapai County.



This includes Cornville, Page Springs, and Mormons Crossing Swimming Hole. #azwx pic.twitter.com/axk5u734U0 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 21, 2023

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.