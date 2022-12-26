Sheriff: 1 dead after 4 people fall through ice at Arizona lake

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said the four individuals fell through ice frozen over on Woods Canyon Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — One person is dead after a group of four people fell through ice frozen over Woods Canyon Lake, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

The four individuals were allegedly walking on the ice Monday before the surface broke and they fell through into the water, CCSO said.

One person has been pronounced deceased, one was undergoing CPR, and the other two were still missing.

Woods Canyon Lake, one of seven lakes in the Rim Lakes Recreation Area, is located about 120 miles from the Valley.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

Up to Speed