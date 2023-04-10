PHX Beer Co. releases limited edition IPA to honor Suns and Al McCoy

The PHX Beer Co. is celebrating the Phoenix Suns and long-time announcer Al McCoy by releasing a limited edition craft beer can.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are once again in the NBA playoffs and a Valley-based brewery has found a fun way to celebrate.

PHX Beer Co. is celebrating the Suns and long-time announcer Al McCoy by releasing a limited edition craft beer can.

The "Shazaaam! Valley Style IPA," a nod to McCoy and his famous catchphrase, will be available as a four-pack or on draft at the Taphouse at 30th and Washington streets.

You can also purchase the IPA at PHX Beer Co’s Scottsdale location near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura.

The company said there will be 51 cases available to honor McCoy’s official retirement after 51 years of calling basketball for the Suns.

The Suns first playoff game will be against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, April 16.

