Sewage spill flows into Carroll Canyon wash, drains into Oak Creek

About 1,500 gallons of sewage liquid spilled into a wash in Sedona.

SEDONA, Ariz. — Raw sewage spilled into the Carroll Canyon wash in Sedona and drained into Oak Creek near the Crescent Moon Ranch on Friday, officials said.

Heavy rainfall overwhelmed Sedona's pump system and caused approximately 1,500 gallons of sewage to spill into a wash that flows into Carroll Canyon wash which drained into Oak Creek.

The spill was stopped after 30 minutes, city officials said. The untreated liquid effluent that flowed into Oak Creek was highly diluted by the rain, officials said.

The Crescent Moon Ranch swimming areas are immediately affected and will have signs warning people of the potentially high levels of E.coli. The city said information on the spill will be hand delivered to residents near the Crescent Moon Ranch, which is 2.7 miles downstream from Oak Creek.

The city will collect water quality samples when it's safe to do so.

