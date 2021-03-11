Several injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in La Paz County

The vehicle rolled over and crashed on the I-10 in La Paz County.

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. — A single-vehicle rollover crash has left several people injured in west Arizona Sunday. The crash happened in La Paz County on Interstate-10, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Crews found four adults and two pediatric patients all outside of the vehicle. The two juveniles and one adult were airlifted in critical condition to a local trauma center, the Buckeye Valley Fire Department said.

The other three people were hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

