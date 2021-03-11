x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Several injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in La Paz County

The vehicle rolled over and crashed on the I-10 in La Paz County.

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. — A single-vehicle rollover crash has left several people injured in west Arizona Sunday. The crash happened in La Paz County on Interstate-10, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Crews found four adults and two pediatric patients all outside of the vehicle. The two juveniles and one adult were airlifted in critical condition to a local trauma center, the Buckeye Valley Fire Department said. 

The other three people were hospitalized in stable condition. 

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available. 

RELATED: 2 people in critical condition after wreck in north Phoenix

RELATED: 1 person dead in wrong way crash on SR 101 in north Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 
  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 
  • Avoid distractions while driving 
  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 
  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 
  • Stay extra aware in work zones 
  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Smash and grabs put stores on high alert