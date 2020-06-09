Several bystanders help find woman after drowning

The woman was reportedly transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — A woman was transported to a local hospital after a drowning incident at Lake Havasu Sunday morning, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said.

Before deputies arrived on the scene, several bystanders reportedly helped locate the woman when she disappeared under the water.

The woman was swimming near the beach in Steamboat Cove where she reportedly began to struggle while in approximately seven feet of water, deputies said. They found the bystanders tending to the woman in the water when they arrived on the scene.

Deputies loaded the woman onto a patrol boat and began CPR, MCSO said. They then transported the woman to Havasu Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.