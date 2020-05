One child was flown by helicopter to a local trauma center. The other three children and three adults were transported by ambulance.

TONOPAH, Ariz. — Seven people, including four children, were hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-10 near Tonopah, according to Buckeye Valley Fire.

The conditions of the seven patients are unknown at this time.