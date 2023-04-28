Case settled for Pinal County employees who claim they were defamed by elected official

The lawsuit accused Pinal County Supervisor Kevin Cavanaugh of spreading false information about an alleged affair between two county employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County officials have agreed to pay $40,000 to resolve a defamation case that accused an elected official of spreading false information about two county employees.

Garland Shreves and Amanda Stanford, who both work in the Pinal County Attorney's Office, filed a lawsuit last summer against county officials that accused Supervisor Kevin Cavanaugh of trying to tarnish their reputations.

The elected official had suggested that Shreves and Stanford were involved in a quid pro quo sexual relationship and that Shreves was allegedly showing people inappropriate photos of Stanford on his phone.

A third-party investigation conducted by a law firm could not find evidence to support Cavanaugh's allegations. Two witnesses who Cavanaugh claimed had told him about Shreves' alleged conduct denied giving him such information, according to the investigative report.

"The investigative finding, based on the facts available to be collected, is that Mr. Cavanaugh did not have a reasonable basis for bringing these allegations forward," the report states.

Earlier this month, both parties agreed to a settlement that involved the defendants paying $40,000 and Cavanaugh issuing a public statement that "expresses regret at any harm caused to plaintiffs."

The court case was dismissed earlier this week after the settlement was signed. Cavanaugh and the county's insurance pool shall both be responsible for paying the settlement, according to the terms of the settlement.

Cavanaugh, a Republican, was elected to the board of supervisors in 2020 after unsuccessful bids for other political positions in Arizona.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.